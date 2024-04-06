VVIP inmates have to be kept with 'great caution' in Tihar: Former police commissioner Neeraj Kumar

"I have the unique privilege of taking care of the maximum number of VVIPs. It was the time when Commonwealth Games scandal was there. Right from Suresh Kalmadi, Kanimozhi, A Raja (2G spectrum scam), people from Reliance, CWG, Amar Singh were there, IAS officers, IPS officers," he said.

Elaborating on the routine of a VVIP inmate, Kumar, who served at Tihar for nearly one-and-a-half years, said they have to follow the same routine as any other undertrial.

"When a VIP is housed, a lot of care is taken in lodging the person. Unfortunately or fortunately Mr Kejriwal is inside. He will not be kept in any barrack or any cell and will be kept in a place chosen very carefully keeping the security aspect in mind.

"Because a lot of things like bladebaazi could take place. If you do not take care, he can be attacked. People cannot only attack him, but even threaten him or extort money," he added.

Kumar said he has learnt through media reports that Kejriwal has been kept in the convicts' jail.