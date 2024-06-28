Wall collapses in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, 3 labourers feared trapped

Three construction workers are feared to be trapped in the mud slush but the exact numbers are yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said.

Rescue teams of NDRF, DDMA, civics agencies, fire and police are on the spot and efforts are underway to rescue them, he added.

Divers and firemen are conducting searches as the trapped workers are suspected to have descended into a deep pit, the officer said.

Cranes are being used to remove the rubble, while water is being removed with the help of pumps, he added.

Heavy rain lashed Delhi early Friday, causing waterlogging in various areas and heavy traffic jams on the roads.