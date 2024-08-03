'Wanted to avoid classes': Student held for sending bomb threat to Delhi school

New Delhi: A 14-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly sending a bomb threat to his school in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash area to “avoid” going to classes”, police said on Saturday.

Panic gripped a private school when its administration received a bomb threat email on Friday at around 12.30 am. The police were called and a thorough checking was conducted by the bomb and dog squad.

The email also stated that the bomb was also planted at two more private schools in south Delhi. It also said that the sender was a Pakistani General, the police said.

The boy was detained on Saturday. He sent the mail to the school administration via a relative's email account, they said.

According to the police, checking was also conducted in two other schools but nothing suspicious was found in any of the three places.

During questioning, it was found that the boy did not want to go to his school the next day so he sent a bomb threat to the school administration using a relative's email id, a police officer said.

The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and sent to a juvenile home, the officer said.

A case has been registered in the matter and further probe is underway, the police said.