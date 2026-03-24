Delhi presents Rs 1,03,700 crore budget for 2026-27, prioritizing green initiatives, infrastructure, and fiscal reforms.

In one line

Key points

• Green budget focus The budget is framed as a 'green budget' to address climate concerns and transition challenges, while critiquing past 'freebie culture' affecting growth.

• Massive infrastructure push Rs 5,921 crore allocated to PWD and Rs 7,887 crore for urban development, aiming for safe roads, climate corridors, and improved connectivity.

• Water and sanitation boost Rs 9,000 crore allocated to Delhi Jal Board for water and sewage management, including Rs 475 crore for the Chandrawal water treatment plant.