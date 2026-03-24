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Delhi presents Rs 1,03,700 crore budget for 2026-27, prioritizing green initiatives, infrastructure, and fiscal reforms.
Key points
• Green budget focus
The budget is framed as a 'green budget' to address climate concerns and transition challenges, while critiquing past 'freebie culture' affecting growth.
• Massive infrastructure push
Rs 5,921 crore allocated to PWD and Rs 7,887 crore for urban development, aiming for safe roads, climate corridors, and improved connectivity.
• Water and sanitation boost
Rs 9,000 crore allocated to Delhi Jal Board for water and sewage management, including Rs 475 crore for the Chandrawal water treatment plant.
• Firefighting and safety upgrades
Rs 674 crore allocated to strengthen firefighting infrastructure, addressing challenges like narrow lanes in unauthorized colonies.
Key statistics
Rs 1,03,700 crore
Total budget outlay
Rs 74,000 crore
Tax revenue estimate
Rs 9,000 crore
Allocation for Delhi Jal Board
Rs 674 crore
Allocation for firefighting infrastructure
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Published 24 March 2026, 08:02 IST