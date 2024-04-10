Watch: Pitbull attacks 15-year-old in Ghaziabad; street dogs come to rescue

The family owning the dog had recently relocated to Ghaziabad, the NDTV report said.

Kamlesh Singh, a neighbour, claimed that the family had been warned about the unsuitability of keeping such a dog in the neighborhood.

The dog involved in the attack was taken away by the Municipal Corporation following the attack.

Altaf is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

A formal complaint has yet to be registered.

In March, the Central government had directed states to ban the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs, including Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler and Mastiffs, amid rising instances of people dying due to pet dog attacks. The directive issued to states and Union Territories bars people from keeping as many as 23 breeds of dogs as pets.