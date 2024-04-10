Watch: Pitbull attacks 15-year-old in Ghaziabad; street dogs come to rescue

In a harrowing incident, a 15-year-old boy was left in a critical condition after he was mauled by a neighbour's dog in Ghaziabad on Tuesday afternoon, reported NDTV.
The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV.
According to the report, Altaf was viciously attacked by a pit bull while a man and a woman watched from a distance without intervening.
Despite the boy's efforts to defend himself by kicking the dog, Altaf is seen rolling on the ground in a desperate attempt to shake off the aggressive animal. Someone, presumably a bystander, eventually throws water to distract the dog, allowing Altaf to get up and run to safety, the report further said.
Altaf's ordeal continues as he tries to seek refuge behind a door, with the pit bull relentlessly pursuing him. However, street dogs chase away the pit bull, allowing Altaf to finally enter the house and escape further harm.
The family owning the dog had recently relocated to Ghaziabad, the NDTV report said.
Kamlesh Singh, a neighbour, claimed that the family had been warned about the unsuitability of keeping such a dog in the neighborhood.
The dog involved in the attack was taken away by the Municipal Corporation following the attack.
Altaf is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.
A formal complaint has yet to be registered.
In March, the Central government had directed states to ban the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs, including Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler and Mastiffs, amid rising instances of people dying due to pet dog attacks. The directive issued to states and Union Territories bars people from keeping as many as 23 breeds of dogs as pets.
