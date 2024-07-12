Water pumped out from affected areas in outer Delhi's Bawana, repair work on, say locals

A breach in one of the sub-branches of the Munak Canal, which supplies water from Haryana to Delhi, was reported late Wednesday night, leading to knee-deep waterlogging in several parts of the Bawana area. This also affected the water supply in different parts of the city. "Water has been pumped out from the colonies and repair work is currently underway, with officers on-site monitoring the situation," Gopal Kumar, a local resident, said.