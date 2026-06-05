'Water shortage because...': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'evaporates in the middle' theory sparks debate

<p>Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta blamed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">national capital's </a>water crisis on evaporation during extreme heat. The video of the bizarre claim has gone viral with social media with several criticising the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> leader. </p><p>"There is water shortage. When there is extreme heat, some water supplied evaporates on the way. This is the reason people are facing water shortage," Gupta said while addressing a BJP event in Delhi. </p><p>The statement drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders and other public figures. </p>.'Rekha Gupta paani do': AAP stages 'Matka Phor' protest over alleged water shortage in Delhi. <p>Taking a dig at the chief minister, AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said "condensation should be the upcoming solution. </p>.<p>Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak did not mince words, saying there should be a limit to "foolishness". </p>.<p>Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan slammed both Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he spawned scientists who make such claims. </p>.<p>Last month, the AAP had staged a Matka Phor' protest against the water scarcity in several parts of the city. Protesters claimed that several localities in the national capital were facing a shortage of drinking water and alleged that households were receiving contaminated or sewer-mixed water.</p><p>They alleged that water supply in many areas had reduced by more than 20 per cent and alleged that several water treatment plants were non-functional due to the BJP government's "failure".</p><p>This is not the first time that Gupta has been at the centre of controversy for her remarks over major a major problem in the national capital. </p><p>In January this year, AAP shared videos on social media where Gupta while talking on Delhi's air pollution can be heard saying ,"AQI is a temperature," adding that it can be measured with "any" instrument. </p><p>She had also termed AQI as AIQ, drawing sharp criticism from AAP and other opposition leaders. <br></p>