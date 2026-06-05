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'Water shortage because...': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'evaporates in the middle' theory sparks debate

This is not the first time that Gupta has been at the centre of controversy for her remarks over major a major problem in the national capital.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 06:36 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiWater crisisRekha Gupta

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