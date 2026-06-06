'We are not scared': CJP founder Dipke's message to govt as he leads movement to sack Dharmendra Pradhan

<p>A large gathering of students, young professionals and activists assembled at Jantar Mantar on Saturday for a demonstration organised by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cockroach-janta-party">Cockroach Janta Party</a> (CJP), with participants demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes.</p><p>The protest was led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who arrived in the national capital from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States </a>earlier in the day. After securing police permission for the event, organisers proceeded with the demonstration amid extensive security arrangements.</p>.Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke joins youth in Jantar Mantar protest .<p>Addressing the gathering, Dipke urged protesters to keep the movement peaceful and focus on slogans celebrating the nation and paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar.</p><p>Sharing a personal account of his return to India, Dipke said his family had feared he could face arrest because of his political activism. "This is not just the fear of my mother, this is the fear of the parents of any youngster who speaks on politics.... How long will we live in fear? Tell them, we are not scared," he told the crowd.</p>.Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke joins youth in Jantar Mantar protest .<p>Dipke claimed that efforts had been made to suppress the campaign that has been seeking Pradhan's resignation online for the past month. "My friends, this is a long struggle. It has been a month since we started demanding Pradhan's resignation on social media, but these individuals are so shameless that instead of taking action, they have been focussed on other distractions, like hacking our accounts and getting our posts deleted. You may be able to delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space," he said.</p><p><br>Recalling his flight to Delhi, Dipke said he had mentally prepared himself for the possibility of losing his freedom upon landing in India. "I was fully prepared to sacrifice my freedom for this cause," he said.</p><p><br>The activist also alleged that fear had compelled many people to remain silent or compromise. However, he asserted that students and young people had refused to back down. "Lekin is desh ka chatra, yuva nahi bika hai (The youth and students of this country have not sold themselves)," he said, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the audience.</p><p>Supporters carrying flowers, copies of the Constitution and the national flag crowded the venue, while many wore cockroach masks distributed by organisers. Placards calling for Pradhan's resignation were visible across the protest site. Alongside criticism of the education minister, participants raised slogans against what they described as communal politics and repeatedly chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai".</p><p>Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk later joined the protest and praised the conduct of the participants. He said the demonstration reflected a constructive form of public expression and expressed hope that authorities would continue to permit such initiatives. "I hope that even in the future, it will allow such creative expressions," Wangchuk said.</p><p>Thanking Dipke, whom he referred to as the "Cockroach-in-Chief", Wangchuk told the gathering, "You did not keep sitting at home crying nor are you creating any ruckus on the road."</p>.CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke vows to intensify protests if Dharmendra Pradhan is not sacked.<p>Several political and social activists also attended the event, including CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI leader Annie Raja and members of Left-affiliated student and youth organisations.</p><p>The protest drew a predominantly youthful crowd, with school and college students forming a significant portion of those present. Some schoolchildren attended alongside their parents. Throughout the event, protesters repeatedly called for the education minister's resignation.</p><p>The programme concluded at around 3.30 pm after Dipke reportedly felt unwell.</p>