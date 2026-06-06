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'We are not scared': CJP founder Dipke's message to govt as he leads movement to sack Dharmendra Pradhan

Addressing the gathering, Dipke urged protesters to keep the movement peaceful and focus on slogans celebrating the nation and paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 13:58 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 13:58 IST
India NewsprotestDelhiJantar MantarCockroach Janta Party

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