Who is AAP leader Atishi? Tracing the Oxford alumni's journey from grassroot activism to being Delhi's chief minister

She helped Sisodia navigate the treacherous policy quagmire to initiate Happiness curriculum, 'Mission Buniyad' to improve learning levels of primary and secondary students and Teacher Development Coordinator Programme and measures to rein in private schools. The famed Parents-Teachers meeting in Delhi government-run schools, hit headlines.

Her brief stint as a teacher in Rishi Valley School in rural Andhra Pradesh also helped her in finalising the plans.

But the ruling BJP at the Centre had other plans and in 2018, she saw herself dismissed as advisor as her appointment was considered to be illegal. By then, she had made her mark and AAP had announced her as a candidate for East Delhi Lok Sabha seat in 2019 polls.

The BJP had by then initiated a whisper campaign citing her surname ‘Marlena’ – a combination of Marx and Lenin chosen by her parents – that she was a foreigner and Christian. She dropped her surname saying her work would speak. She also chose not to use the caste surname Singh.

She would eventually lose the polls to cricketer-turned-BJP member Gautam Gambhir by 4.47 lakh votes but by then she had been baptised in the competitive world of politics. But she won the Assembly elections from Kalkaji next year.

All expected Kejriwal to induct her into his 2020 Cabinet but he chose to retain his team while she honed her skills as a legislator heading several crucial Assembly committees and becoming the face of the party. In March, things again changed as Sisodia resigned as Deputy Chief Minister after his arrest.