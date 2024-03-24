Who is Ram Gupta? AAP member who fooled police to dodge detention for protesting

On being asked why he was present at the protest site, AAP's Ram Gupta answered that he had come from Noida and was there for some personal work. When the media person asked him why he was holding the 'Main bhi Kejriwal'(I am also Kejriwal) banner, he said that he had made a mistake and that is why the cop had held him.

He added that the banner was kept on the floor and he had picked it up merely to give it to someone else.

However, as soon as the cop left his side, Gupta could be heard saying - "Kejriwal Zindabad," seemingly confusing the reporter.

He clarified that he had been lying to protect himself from the police and was a staunch follower of CM Kejriwal.