Who is Ravi Kana, Noida scrap mafia arrested in Thailand

Ravi Kana, who is known as Greater Noida's greatest scrap mafia and steel smuggling kingpin, along with his partner Kajal Jha, have been arrested in Thailand.

After absconding for a long time, the duo have finally been arrested. Noida Police is currently going through the necessary procedures to repatriate both Kana and Jha back to India.

Their evasion prompted the issuance of lookout and red corner notices by the Noida Police, who were informed of their escape to Thailand, India Today reported.

Who is Ravi Kana

Ravi Kana, alias Ravindra Nagar, ran a 16-member gang, who mastered illicit trade of steel and scrap materials.

His illicit deals, stemming from extorting businesses in the Delhi-NCR region, reportedly elevated him to millionaire status.

With over 11 cases registered against him and his associates, including charges of kidnapping and theft, law enforcement made significant strides in dismantling his operation, but Kana and his girlfriend remained at large.

Six members of his gang had already been arrested, and multiple scrap yards under their control across Greater Noida was sealed, PTI reported.