Who is Ravi Kana, Noida scrap mafia arrested in Thailand

Ravi Kana, who is known as Greater Noida's greatest scrap mafia and steel smuggling kingpin, along with his partner Kajal Jha, have been arrested in Thailand.
After absconding for a long time, the duo have finally been arrested. Noida Police is currently going through the necessary procedures to repatriate both Kana and Jha back to India.
Their evasion prompted the issuance of lookout and red corner notices by the Noida Police, who were informed of their escape to Thailand, India Today reported.
Who is Ravi Kana
Ravi Kana, alias Ravindra Nagar, ran a 16-member gang, who mastered illicit trade of steel and scrap materials.
His illicit deals, stemming from extorting businesses in the Delhi-NCR region, reportedly elevated him to millionaire status.
With over 11 cases registered against him and his associates, including charges of kidnapping and theft, law enforcement made significant strides in dismantling his operation, but Kana and his girlfriend remained at large.
Six members of his gang had already been arrested, and multiple scrap yards under their control across Greater Noida was sealed, PTI reported.
However, Kana's criminal exploits finally caught up with him when he faced charges under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, following a rape allegation filed against him in Greater Noida on January 1, 2023, reported India Today.
In a 500-page chargesheet submitted to the court, law enforcement officially identified Kana as the mastermind behind the web of illegal operations, and his girlfriend—an accomplice, as per several media reports.
Subsequently, the police filed a case against Jha. Additionally, charges were pressed against 14 other individuals, among them Kana's wife, who had already been taken into custody.
Following the complaint, Noida Police sealed the gangster's properties worth about Rs 350 crores in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr and Delhi, which also includes lavish South Delhi bungalow, valued at Rs100 crores, which Kana had gifted to his girlfriend, Jha.
