Why were previous complaints against rape accused WCD official ignored: AAP Cabinet Minister Atishi seeks report

"Several media reports have brought out that the officer of the WCD Department, who has been arrested for the alleged repeated rape of a minor, had previous complaints against him regarding sexual harassment of women. This is an extremely serious issue. Not taking action in time, encourages wrongdoers," the letter by the minister read.

"How can senior officers turn a blind eye to such complaints? What makes this incident especially alarming is that the officer in question was working in the Women and Child Department. How could someone accused of sexual harassment of women be allowed to work in a department responsible for the protection and welfare of women and children?' she asked.

Underlining that a system that does not take complaints of sexual harassment seriously becomes a party to the crimes against women, Atishi said that perpetrators begin to feel that there are no repercussions to their behaviour and become emboldened.

"It puts the women and girls around them at a higher risk. If complaints of sexual harassment against this particular official were in the knowledge of senior officers in the Government of NCT of Delhi, then it raises very serious questions as to how complaints are handled, inquiries done and disciplinary action taken," her letter said.