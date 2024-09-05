Will ask government to block Wikipedia: Delhi High Court issues contempt order in ANI case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a contempt of court notice to Wikipedia for not complying with the court's order directing it to disclose information about people who made edits on ANI's Wikipedia page, Bar and Bench reported.

The apex court said, "If you don't like India, please don't work in India... We will ask government to block Wikipedia in India."

News agency ANI Media Private Limited has filed a lawsuit against Wikipedia before the Delhi HC over an alleged defamatory description.

ANI has sought to restrain Wikipedia from publishing content that is allegedly defamatory on the news agency's page on the platform. The agency has also sought the content be removed. Besides, ANI has sought Rs 2 crore in damages from Wikipedia.

More to follow...