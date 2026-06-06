'Will go on 42-day hunger strike if...': Sonam Wangchuk ahead of Cockroach Janta Party's Delhi protest

<p>Renowned climate activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonam-wangchuk">Sonam Wangchuk</a> on Friday that he would go on a 42-day <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hunger-strike">hunger strike</a> if <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cockroach-janta-party">Cockroach Janta Party</a> (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke or other members of the group were arrested during the scheduled protest at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jantar-mantar">Jantar Mantar</a> in New Delhi.</p><p>In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk said, "Tomorrow, June 6, I will be coming to Delhi from Ladakh to meet all of you, and I will see you at Jantar Mantar."</p>.<p>He further said, "However, if for any reason they are arrested tomorrow, then I will be compelled to take a step that I do not wish to take. I will begin an indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow itself, and this time it will last 42 days. I am prepared to do that. The question is: what will you do?"</p><p>Wangchuk's remarks came ahead of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/time-has-come-for-all-of-us-to-come-together-cjp-founder-abhijeet-dipke-to-return-to-india-on-june-6-4023218">Dipke's return to India from the US</a> on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a> over lapses in multiple examinations.</p><p>Dipke who arrived in Delhi on Saturday and received permission from the Delhi Police, urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.</p><p>Wangchuk said that his association with the Cockroach Janta Party developed unexpectedly after he publicly described it as a creative expression of India's younger generation. </p>.Sonam Wangchuk to join Cockroach Janta Party's protest in Delhi on June 6.<p>In the video message he said, "I am myself surprised at how deeply connected I have become with the Cockroach Janta Party in such a short span of time."</p><p>"It is my humble request to keep this agitation completely peaceful. Come and join the movement, but bring only a water bottle, your mobile phone and some flowers," Wangchuk further said.</p><p>He added, "Do not bring sticks, stones or anything else. If anyone does bring such objects, please remain vigilant. If you see someone carrying any weapons, immediately take photographs or record live videos and inform the nearest police officer."</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/sonam-wangchuk-to-join-cockroach-janta-partys-protest-in-delhi-on-june-6-4025149">Wangchuk had earlier said</a> he will join the planned protest in Delhi organised by the Cockroach Janta Party.</p>