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'Will go on 42-day hunger strike if...': Sonam Wangchuk ahead of Cockroach Janta Party's Delhi protest

Dipke who arrived in Delhi on Saturday and received permission from the Delhi Police, urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 06:01 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 06:01 IST
India NewsprotestDelhiJantar MantarSonam WangchukHunger strikeCockroach Janta Party

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