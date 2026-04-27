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'Won't appear in excise case personally or through lawyer': A defiant Kejriwal writes to Delhi HC judge

Kejriwal has sought her recusal from hearing an appeal filed by the CBI against his discharge in the excise policy case by a special court in February.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 14:18 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 14:18 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsArvind KejriwalDelhi High CourtExcise

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