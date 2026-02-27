<p>New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/with-court-discharging-him-arvind-kejriwal-regains-imaandar-tag-to-re-energise-demoralised-aap-3913920">Arvind Kejriwal</a> on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that they hatched a conspiracy to finish the Aam Aam Aadmi Party through a "fake" excise policy case.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, a city court discharged Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the politically charged liquor policy case.</p><p>Addressing a press conference after getting a clean chit in the case, the AAP chief said that they will file an application in a court for discharge in connection with cases registered by Enforcement Directorate.</p>.Delhi liquor policy case: All accused, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, discharged as court rejects CBI chargesheet.<p>"BJP has thrown Delhi into chaos with problems like pollution, polluted Yamuna, damaged roads... I challenge PM Modi to hold fresh polls in Delhi and if BJP wins over 10 seats, I will quit politics," he asserted.</p><p>Hitting out at the BJP, Kejriwal said he has earned only honesty and reputation in his entire life, which was being attacked by Modi and Shah through a "fake" liquor scam case.</p><p>The court has given a historic verdict, he said, adding that the judge showed tremendous courage in passing the order under the existing circumstances when all institutions are under assault.</p>