'Will resign from CM post in 2 days': Arvind Kejriwal's first speech after bail leaves AAP in shock

New Delhi: In what came as a surprise to AAP workers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he will resign in two days and vowed to return only after people "give him a certificate of honesty".

He demanded that Delhi elections, due in February, be held in November along with Maharashtra.

Addressing party workers for the first time after getting out of Tihar prison on bail, he said a meeting of the AAP legislature party will be held in a couple of days and a new AAP leader will take over as Chief Minister.

"I am going to resign after 2 days..I will ask people whether I am honest and till they respond, I won't sit on Chief Minister's chair. I will become chief minister, Sisodia deputy CM only when people say we are honest," he added.