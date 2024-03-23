Will seek court permission to set up office for Kejriwal in jail: Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated on Saturday that if his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, is sent to jail, they will petition the court for permission to establish his office in prison to continue running the government from there. Mann also emphasised that no one can replace Kejriwal in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"It is not written anywhere that a government cannot run from jail," Mann told PTI videos in an interview when asked about the arrest of the Delhi chief minister and AAP chief by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case and how he will run his government if he is sent to judicial custody.