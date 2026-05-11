Woman animal rights activist assault guard for attack on stray dog in west Delhi, probe on

<p>A woman animal rights activist allegedly assaulted a security guard on Monday in west <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>, following a dispute over the alleged beating of a stray dog.</p><p>Videos showing the incident quickly made rounds of social media, as netizens brought forward perspectives. </p><p><em>PTI</em> reported that Tarun Ghai, who is a resident of Ramesh Nagar, filed a complaint at Kirti Nagar police station on May 8. His complaint alleged that a security guard, identified as Vinod Paswan, had assaulted a stray dog with an iron rod at J Block of Kirti Nagar the previous evening.</p><p>The complainant further claimed that the animal was badly injured and was taken to a private veterinary doctor before being shifted to Najafgarh for treatment, <em>PTI</em> said, quoting officials. </p>.Argument over dog walk in apartment complex in Bengaluru escalates into scuffle, FIRs filed.<p>"However, the dog died later. During the enquiry, police came to know that the injured stray dog was treated at a veterinary facility, though the hospital concerned has not yet intimated the local police regarding the animal's death," police informed in a statement.</p><p>An official said that a woman, who claimed to be an animal activist, reportedly assaulted the guard outside the police station premises during the course of the matter.</p><p>However, no formal complaint has so far been filed by the guard in connection with the alleged assault, the officer said.</p><p>"Both incidents are being examined. Suitable legal action will be taken after an enquiry," he added.</p>