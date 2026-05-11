Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Woman animal rights activist assault guard for attack on stray dog in west Delhi, probe on

Videos showing the incident quickly made rounds of social media, as netizens brought forward perspectives.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsDelhiAnimal activists

Follow us on :

Follow Us