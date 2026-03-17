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Woman dies after foot overbridge collapses in Delhi's Roop Nagar

Police said the bridge had been declared unsafe and was closed for public movement with barricades.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 07:55 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 07:55 IST
India Newsbridge collapseDelhi News

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