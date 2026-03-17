Woman dies after foot overbridge collapses in Delhi's Roop Nagar

<p>A foot overbridge collapsed in north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi’s </a>Roop Nagar area on Tuesday morning, killing a woman after she reportedly fell into a drain beneath the structure.</p><p>According to the Delhi <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire-and-emergency-services#google_vignette">Fire Service</a>, an alert about the incident was received around 9.30 am, following which several fire tenders were dispatched to the site.</p><p>Officials said the woman was on the bridge when it gave way and fell into the nala below. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police and other emergency services were deployed soon after to search for her.</p><p>The area has been barricaded to avoid further mishaps and to allow rescue teams to carry out operations without obstruction.</p><p>Police said the bridge had been declared unsafe and was closed for public movement with barricades. Locals informed that the woman, who seemed to be a beggar, would often sit at one end of the bridge, reported <em>PTI</em>. </p>.‘No demolition without notice’: MCD assures Delhi HC on Uttam Nagar residents' plea.<p>Police said the bridge belonged to the irrigation and flood control department and had been declared unsafe earlier. It had barricades and was closed for public movement, they added.</p><p>"We heard a loud noise and rushed to the spot," said Mayank, a resident of the area.</p><p>"The bridge was in a dilapidated condition and had been barricaded from both sides to prevent movement. However, people continued to use it despite warnings," he said.</p><p>The beggar who died used to sit near the bridge that collapsed, said Mayank, who was also an RWA general secretary.</p><p>Authorities have not yet determined what caused the collapse. </p><p>A detailed inspection is expected once the rescue work is completed.</p>