Home

Woman found dead at south Delhi flat

Last Updated 09 December 2023, 06:46 IST

New Delhi: The body of a 30-year-old woman was found at an apartment in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension area, police said on Saturday.

“A PCR call was received at around 7.30 pm on Friday at Malvia Nagar police station, about a foul smell coming from the woman’s flat," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, a staff was immediately sent to the spot and the apartment, which was locked from inside, was opened in the presence of the owner and neighbours.

The woman has been identified as Saniya Rai, an official said, adding that no external injury was seen as the body was decomposed.

The spot was inspected by the crime team and the body was sent for postmortem, the official said.

Police said that further proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated and further investigation is under way.

(Published 09 December 2023, 06:46 IST)
India News Delhi Crime

