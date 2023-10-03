Home
Woman shot at by 3 people in northwest Delhi

The woman's husband Tara Chand alleged that three people shot his wife with a gun, the officer said.
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 17:13 IST

A 31-year-old woman was shot at by three people in southwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday. On receiving information about the incident on Monday, a team of police officials reached the Indira Gandhi Hospital where they got to know that she had been referred to the Safdarjung Hospital, a senior police officer said.

The police then visited the Safdarjung Hospital where they found that the woman, a resident of Dwarka Sector-7, was unfit to record her statement. Her husband Tara Chand alleged that three people shot his wife with a gun, the officer said.

A case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention)and under the Arms Act has been registered and an investigation was underway, the police added.

(Published 03 October 2023, 17:13 IST)
India NewsShootingCrimeNew Delhi

