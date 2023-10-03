Woman shot at by 3 people in northwest Delhi

A 31-year-old woman was shot at by three people in southwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday. On receiving information about the incident on Monday, a team of police officials reached the Indira Gandhi Hospital where they got to know that she had been referred to the Safdarjung Hospital, a senior police officer said.
The police then visited the Safdarjung Hospital where they found that the woman, a resident of Dwarka Sector-7, was unfit to record her statement. Her husband Tara Chand alleged that three people shot his wife with a gun, the officer said.
A case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention)and under the Arms Act has been registered and an investigation was underway, the police added.