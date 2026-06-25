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Woman talking to man late at night no ground to question her character: Delhi court

"The Indian society no longer remains a primitive society wherein a woman talking with a man is considered to be a taboo," the judge said.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 12:07 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 12:07 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi court

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