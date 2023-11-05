Work-from-home directions issued for 50% staff in govt, private offices amid worsening air quality in Delhi

Work-from-home directions have been issued for 50 per cent staff in government, private offices amid worsening air quality in Delhi.

The Centre on Sunday also ordered a ban on construction work related to linear public projects in Delhi-NCR and the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into the capital as an air quality crisis gripped the region.

These measures constitute the final stage, Stage IV, of the Centre's air pollution control plan, which is activated at least three days before the Air Quality Index surpasses the 450 mark in the capital.

The Delhi government has also announced the closure of all primary schools for two days in an effort to safeguard young children from health-threatening pollution.

