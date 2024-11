Worsening pollution in Delhi's Anand Vihar leaves residents with persistent health complaints

Delhi's Anand Vihar area is one of the most polluted areas. The air quality index (AQI) here is consistently in the 'severe' category. On Friday, the overall AQI of the national capital was 389 at 8:30 am, while Anand Vihar's AQI stood at 419, making it the hub of worst air pollution.