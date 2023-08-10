Wrestlers postpone press conference after Section 144 imposed near Rajghat

After the Delhi Police invoked Section 144 CrPC in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO and Red-fort, wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat postponed their press conference, which was scheduled on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday night, Vinesh, Sakshi and Bajrang -- wrestlers who led the protests against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had announced that they will be holding a press conference on Thursday at Delhi’s Raj Ghat.

After the postponement of the scheduled press conference, Vinesh said that they will share the new time and venue to mediapersons soon.