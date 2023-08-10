Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Wrestlers postpone press conference after Section 144 imposed near Rajghat

After the postponement of the scheduled press conference, Vinesh said that they will share the new time and venue to mediapersons soon.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 08:47 IST

Follow Us

After the Delhi Police invoked Section 144 CrPC in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO and Red-fort, wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat postponed their press conference, which was scheduled on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday night, Vinesh, Sakshi and Bajrang -- wrestlers who led the protests against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had announced that they will be holding a press conference on Thursday at Delhi’s Raj Ghat.

After the postponement of the scheduled press conference, Vinesh said that they will share the new time and venue to mediapersons soon.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 August 2023, 08:47 IST)
India NewsDelhiWrestlersWFIRajghat

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT