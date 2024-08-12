Yamuna pollution: 32 online monitoring stations to be set up for real-time data on pollutants

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has to install 32 water quality monitoring system for online monitoring of drains and Yamuna on different parameters, including biological oxygen demand, chemical oxygen demand, total suspended solids, total nitrogen (as nitrates and nitrites), total phosphorus, ammonia among others, The online monitoring stations (OLMS) are supposed to monitor the desired data online with a continuous data transmission facility to the server of DPCC in a 24X7 manner in exact compliance with the latest guidelines and standard operating procedures of the Central Pollution Control Board, they said.