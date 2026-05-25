'You shop, we carry': Delhi startup offers assistance to carry bags, help avoid long queues; netizens react

<p>A Delhi based startup offers assistance to carry your bags, help you walk through crowded lanes and much more, for Rs 149 per hour. CarryMen is a shopping assistance service in Delhi, and their tagline says "You Shop, We Carry".</p><p>Their trained CarryMen will help you carry shopping bags, walk with you through crowded markets, assist till parking or metro gate, and avoid long queues for food.</p><p>CarryMen's <a href="https://carrymen.in/">website </a>says it operates from designated market booths, have trained and supervised staff and designed for Indian markets. </p><p>Netizens have shared their reactions on this new idea. </p>.<p>"It's a good service. It will be quite helpful. 110 rupees for one hour isn't too much," a user wrote on X. </p><p>Another humourously wrote, "My brother will do this work for free."</p><p>"I don't know what kind of service companies people will bring out now—everything's starting to happen without any effort, people are more into comfort and prefer that," wrote a third. </p><p>"It's best for the elderly," commented a fifth. </p><p>"This has a great potential for senior citizens whose children doesn't live in the same city as them. As they can help carry the grocery around for them and it will help," commented another user.</p>