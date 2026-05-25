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'You shop, we carry': Delhi startup offers assistance to carry bags, help avoid long queues; netizens react

CarryMen's website says it operates from designated market booths, have trained and supervised staff and designed for Indian markets.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 08:47 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 08:47 IST
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