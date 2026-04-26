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Zurich-bound Swiss plane aborts take off at Delhi airport

Six passengers are undergoing medical evaluation, an airline spokesperson said without elaborating.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 06:52 IST
India NewsDelhiAirportZurich

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