Delhi–Amritsar Air India flight briefly enters Pakistan's airspace during go-around, action initiated

<p>A Delhi–Amritsar <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> flight briefly entered Pakistan's airspace while executing a go-around during its landing approach at Amritsar airport on June 22.</p><p>Air India said the incident has been reported to aviation regulator DGCA and is under internal investigation. The pilot has been taken off the roster pending the probe.</p><p>Reportedly, the airline said the crew operating flight AI479 had "marginally infringed" <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan's</a> airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport.</p>.Air India Express set to open bookings for inaugural international flight to Abu Dhabi.<p>Meanwhile, the DGCA in a statement said that Air India's Airbus A321 aircraft (VT-PPV), operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar, was instructed to hold during its approach due to a runway inspection following a bird-strike incident.</p><p>According to the regulator, while the aircraft was being radar-vectored for approach, it briefly entered Pakistan's airspace. The event was coordinated with Pakistan air traffic control authorities.</p><p>The aircraft subsequently diverted to Delhi and landed safely.</p><p>It added that interim action has been taken against concerned air traffic controller at Amritsar and the operating crew for non-reporting of the event.</p>