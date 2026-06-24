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Delhi–Amritsar Air India flight briefly enters Pakistan's airspace during go-around, action initiated

The aircraft subsequently diverted to Delhi and landed safely.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 15:48 IST
India NewsAir IndiaDGCA

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