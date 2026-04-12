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Delhi's Aarit Kapil becomes youngest Indian International Master norm holder

Aarit gave nothing away except for a brief moment in the game and held on to his own, and the draw helped him gain world-wide attention.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 10:48 IST
India NewsspainChessmaster

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