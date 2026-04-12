<p>New Delhi: Delhi-based 10-year-old Aarit Kapil became the youngest Indian chess player to make an International Master norm after he drew with Samuel Asaka of Australia in the final round of an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/international-tournament">international tournament</a> at Menorca in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/spain">Spain</a>.</p>.<p>After a brilliant start that included a victory over former world under-20 champion and Grandmaster Nogerbek Kazybek of Kazakhstan in the second round, Aarit, who is just 10 years and seven months old, became the youngest Indian to hold an IM norm.</p>.<p>Stepping into the shoes of ace Indians like D Gukesh, Arjun and R Praggnanandhaa might be some time away, but with his sheer talent Aarit has shown that he could be the next big thing in Indian chess with his performance in Spain.</p>.D Gukesh draws with Aravindh, hopes dashed.<p>Winning the under-11 national championship last year was a turning point for the young Delhiite and he has taken it forward in a big way. He is currently ranked number two in the world amongst players born in 2015.</p>.<p>The highest point for Aarit was a draw against 12-year-old International Master Oro Faustino of Argentina who is often regarded as the 'Messi of Chess' in the chequered world.</p>.<p>Aarit gave nothing away except for a brief moment in the game and held on to his own, and the draw helped him gain world-wide attention.</p>.<p>The Indian talent needed just a half point out of the last three games but two losses in a row almost looked like the dream of making the maiden norm was still miles away. However, in the last round, Aarit quickly gathered his thoughts and did the needful in quick time.</p>