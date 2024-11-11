Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', minimum temperature 17.6 deg Celsius

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 349 at 9 am.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 05:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 05:07 IST
India NewsDelhiPollutionAQI

Follow us on :

Follow Us