Delhi's air quality 'very poor', minimum temperature 17.6 deg Celsius

<p>New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital was in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning, with a thick layer of smog covering several parts of the city.</p>.<p>According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 349 at 9 am. However, at least two weather stations out of the 39 in the city -- Bawana and Jahangirpuri -- reported 'severe' quality air at 401 and 412, respectively.</p>.Delhi pollution sparks another war of words between AAP, BJP as air quality remains 'very poor' .<p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius at 9 am, three notches above the season's average.</p>.<p>The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, it said.</p>.<p>The humidity level was at 96 per cent at 8.30 am.</p>.<p>According to AQI classifications, a range of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate, 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe.' </p>