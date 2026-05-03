<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/delhi">Delhi</a> government succeeded in incroreeasing its non-GST revenue significantly, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/stamp-duty">stamp duty</a>, excise and vehicle registration collections surpassing targets set in modified revised estimates in 2025-26, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>According to the officials, the enhanced collection was achieved through targeted strategies and clearer policy directions over the last year.</p>.<p>According to official figures, the budget estimates (BE) for stamp duty, excise and vehicle registration taxes were Rs 9,000 crore, 7,000 crore and Rs 3,700 crore respectively in 2025-26.</p>.<p>However, in Modified Revised Estimates (MRE), the targets for excise and vehicle registration taxes were reduced to Rs 6,000 crore and Rs 3,200 crore, respectively.</p>.<p>The collected stamp duty and vehicle registration tax exceeded MRE by 101 per cent each, while the excise tax exceeded MRE by 103 per cent.</p>.Govt exceeds FY26 indirect tax collection estimates of Rs 15.52 lakh crore.<p>In case of stamp duty, the actual collection was Rs 9,119.72 crore, which was 101 per cent of the MRE. The excise tax collection till March was Rs 6,206 crore. It was 103 per cent of the MRE, data showed.</p>.<p>The taxes on vehicles yielded Rs 3,245 crore against MRE of Rs 3,200 crore, which was 101 per cent of the MRE.</p>.<p>The BE of 2026-27 pegged stamp, excise and vehicle tax collections of the government at Rs 11,000 crore, Rs 7,200 crore, and Rs 3,800 crore, respectively, officials said.</p>.<p>The actual goods and services tax (GST) collection of the Delhi government was Rs 36,629.54 crore against MRE of Rs 40,000 crore. It was 91 per cent collection of the MRE target. The VAT collection was Rs 7,148.52 crore against Rs 7,500 crore in the MRE data.</p>