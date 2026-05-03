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Delhi's non-GST revenue rise in FY26; boost in stamp, excise, vehicle tax collections

The collected stamp duty and vehicle registration tax exceeded MRE by 101 per cent each, while the excise tax exceeded MRE by 103%.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsNew DelhiGSTExcise

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