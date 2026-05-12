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Delhi's subtle message to Beijing after China admits to helping Pakistan during last year's conflict with India

India tacitly suggested that China should reflect on whether it should help protect the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 15:58 IST
India NewsChinaPakistanOperation Sindoor

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