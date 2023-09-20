Delighted at passage of women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha: PM Modi

Soon after the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha almost unanimously, Modi said, 'Delighted at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across party lines who voted in support of this Bill.'

After a spirited eight-hour debate in which 60 members participated, the Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, with 454 members voting in favour and two against it.

Modi, a member of the House, was present during the voting on the bill.