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‘Delighted to host you on your first visit to India’: PM Modi welcomes Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi on three-day visit

She is visiting at Modi's invitation from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan annual summit
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 16:59 IST
JapanNarendra ModiIndia NewsSanae Takaichi

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