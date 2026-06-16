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Delightful to see youth embrace Yoga: PM Modi in Bratislava

Modi, who is in Bratislava as part of his weeklong visit to Europe, also viewed a fascinating exhibition centred on Varanasi.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:43 IST
India NewsWorld newsPM ModiYogaSlovakia

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