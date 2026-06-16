Delightful to see youth embrace Yoga: PM Modi in Bratislava

<p>Bratislava: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> and Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini have witnessed a special yoga demonstration by schoolchildren in the Slovakian capital city.</p>.<p>Modi, who is in Bratislava as part of his weeklong visit to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/europe">Europe</a>, also viewed a fascinating exhibition centred on Varanasi.</p>.<p>On Monday, "President Pellegrini and I were delighted to witness a special Yoga demonstration by schoolchildren from Slovakia," Modi posted on X on Tuesday.</p>.PM Modi's ongoing foreign trip is 100th in 12 years.<p>"As the world counts down to International Yoga Day, it is delightful to see the youth embrace Yoga. Also happy to see Yoga continuing to bring people together in well-being," he posted.</p>.<p>International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated annually on June 21. Established by the United Nations in 2014 at the proposal of Prime Minister Modi, the day aims to raise global awareness of the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of this ancient practice.</p>.<p>Modi also highlighted "A Banaras connect in Bratislava!".</p>.<p>"At the Presidential Palace in Bratislava yesterday, President Pellegrini and I viewed a fascinating exhibition centred on Varanasi, including works by Slovak artists who had recently visited the city. Art and culture truly have a unique ability," he posted on X.</p>.<p>"My compliments to all those whose works featured in this exhibition." In a separate post, Modi also shared about his interaction with literary scholar Robert Gafrik, who dedicated five years to translating the ten main Upanishads from the original Sanskrit into Slovak.</p>.<p>This is the first-ever Slovak translation of ancient Indian texts, the Upanishads.</p>.<p>"In Bratislava yesterday evening (Monday), I met Dr Robert Gafrik, who has spearheaded the effort to translate the Upanishads into Slovak," Modi posted on X.</p>.<p>"His passion for Indian history, culture and spirituality is commendable." Revered as some of the oldest and most influential religious-philosophical texts in the world, the Upanishads date back to around the 7th to 5th centuries BC.</p>.<p>The translation published by VEDA, the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAS) publishing house, offers translations of the Upanishads from their original Sanskrit.</p>.<p>The work has also been hailed by Prime Minister Modi in his Mann Ki Baat in 2024, where he termed it an “inspiring initiative” focused on preserving and promoting our culture.</p>