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Delimitation Bill, 2026 set to be tabled in Parliament on April 16

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill has proposed increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from 550 to 850.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 16:36 IST
India NewsParliamentLok Sabhadelimitation

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