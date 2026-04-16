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Delimitation Bill: It’s a ticking time bomb and we've to accept it in South, says Mohandas Pai

There are concerns in South that a delimitation exercise would reduce their political standing because of a better performance on population control.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsCensusdelimitationMohandas Pai

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