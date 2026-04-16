<p>Amidst concerns in the southern part of the country that the delimitation exercise would reduce their political standing because of a better performance on population control, tech investor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohandas-pai">Mohandas Pai</a> said people from the region have to accept the reality.</p><p>"This has to happen one day. South will loose more. But, it’s a ticking time bomb, and we've to accept it in the South. I don't think it's going to change the political structure more because every state gets 50 per cent seats more. There could be a marginal difference in share. There's nothing wrong. That's the law. People sentimentally would say we were discriminated. but you can't help it," said the ex Infosys CFO in a video interview with PTI news agency.</p>.<p>As per delimitation, the Lok Sabha seats will be increased to up to 850 from the current 543 to 'operationalise' the women's reservation law before the 2029 Parliament elections following a exercise to be carried out on the basis of last published census.</p><p>A special three-day sitting of Parliament began on Thursday (April 16) to consider a legislative package, including the 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, for the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.</p><p>There has been growing speculation among the lawmakers from South that the delimitation exercise would would reduce their political clout.</p><p>The Aarin capital chairman went on to ask as to what is the alternative.</p><p>"The Constitution clearly says there has to be a delimitation commission based on census. Population of South has come down as fertility rate has also come down where as that of North has gone up. If we go by numbers, South will get less. This is a compromise and a good compromise," he added. </p>