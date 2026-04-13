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Delimitation, not women's reservation, real issue: Sonia Gandhi

Gandhi stressed that any delimitation involving an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha must be politically, and not just arithmetically, equitable.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 04:29 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 04:29 IST
India NewsCongressSonia Gandhidelimitation

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