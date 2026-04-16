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Delimitation provisions in women's reservation amendment bill 'attack on democracy': Kerala Oppn

The Congress leader further said that the delimitation provisions were a "hidden trap" and the agenda behind it was clear as two states are going for Assembly polls.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:17 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:17 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndia Politicskc venugopaldelimitation

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