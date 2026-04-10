Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delimitation row: Congress to take a calibrated approach to raise issue

'How have you chosen 50 per cent? Why could it not be 25 per cent or 30 per cent? We do not know the rationale,' Jairam Ramesh said.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 15:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 April 2026, 15:57 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeLok SabhaJairam Rameshwomen reservation

Follow us on :

Follow Us