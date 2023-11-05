Delimitation: South must not lose the plot

Debates continue to swirl across India around the delimitation process, where seats in the Lok Sabha are to be reallocated based on the results of the next Census. Considering the rate of population growth since the last Census in 2011, it is predicted that the North Indian states will gain far more MPs and thereby, more political heft than the South. Yet, a simplistic analysis of seat losses and gains under delimitation, and arguments about its fairness in numerical terms, misses the point. In its totality, delimitation will hold significant consequences for political and fiscal centralisation in India, as well as equity in distribution across North and South India. How should we grapple with these implications, and what can be done to attenuate the most negative consequences?