<p>New Delhi: Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Thursday claimed that the Modi government has scored a "double 'F' (failure)" in ensuring fuel and fertiliser security for the country tried to "deflect its failures and serious" Epstein file allegations through "delimitation theatrics".</p><p>He said Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> should his own 'Margadarshak Mandal' member Murli Manohar Joshi, who recently said that India should not use the rhetoric of 'vishwaguru' anymore.</p><p>In a post on X, Kharge said, "Modi government tried to deflect its failures and serious Epstein file allegations, through delimitation theatrics, but India saw through the charade. The BJP has scored a Double 'F' (Fail) in ensuring fuel and fertiliser security for the nation."</p>.<p>He said production is down, import diversification failed and Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz are unable to secure safe passage, while highlighting that 14 Indian-flagged vessels remain stranded there for 54 days.</p><p>"India’s crude oil production has been falling for the 11th consecutive year in 2025–26, all thanks to the Modi government. Overall crude production has collapsed by nearly 22 per cent since 2014–15. Gas output has suffered an even more shocking decline of around 40 per cent, falling from 47,555 MMSCM in 2011–12 to just 28,672 MMSCM in 2020–21," he said.</p><p>Now, he said, the Modi government has stopped any new LPG connection. "After long queues, 45-day wait for Rural India to book a cylinder, to black-marketing, the people bore the brunt of "Sab Changa Si" (All is well) denials," he said.</p><p>On fertiliser, Kharge said shortages were already being reported across multiple seasons even before geopolitical disruptions and Indian farmers painfully suffered the consequences of "BJP's apathy".</p><p>"Fertiliser production has now fallen to a 5-year-low in March 2026, with a massive 24.6 per cent year-on-year drop. China has already restricted specialised fertilisers in July 2025, but Modi Govt did not bother to diversify imports. Russia has also now halted fertiliser exports," he added.</p>