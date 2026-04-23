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'Delimitation theatrics' | Modi govt scored 'double F' in ensuring fuel, fertiliser security: Mallikarjun Kharge

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should his own 'Margadarshak Mandal' member Murli Manohar Joshi, who recently said that India should not use the rhetoric of 'vishwaguru' anymore.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 09:25 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMallikarjun Khargedelimitation

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