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Delimitation will turn out to be 'political demonetisation': Tharoor slams govt

Women's reservation, he said, is ready for harvest and can and should be implemented immediately based on existing parliamentary strength.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 07:18 IST
India NewsDemonetisationIndia PoliticsShashi Tharoordelimitation

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