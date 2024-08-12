Demand for JPC probe a sham, aim is to weaken economy: BJP on Hindenburg allegations

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday rejected the Congress' demand for a JPC probe into Hindenburg's allegation against the SEBI chairperson, saying it is a sham with an eye on weakening the Indian economy and destroying investment in the country.

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reiterated the party's line that the short-selling firm's charge and the opposition's criticism of the market regulator are part of a wider conspiracy.