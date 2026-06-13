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Democracy at risk if BJP wins 2027 UP polls, could be India's last elections: Akhilesh Yadav

The SP chief alleged that cases were being registered against former West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee after the polls.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 18:47 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 18:47 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

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