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Demographic changes due to illegal migration not limited to border areas: Ministry of Home Affairs

Shah had announced the formation of the committee to assess demographic changes across India due to 'illegal immigration and other unnatural causes'.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsAmit ShahMinistry of Home Affairsillegal migration

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