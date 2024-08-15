'Demonic act': PM Modi calls out crime against women in I-Day speech as Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder ignites mass protests

The Prime Minister, however, avoided any direct reference to West Bengal, the state administration led by Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and RG Kar Medical College where the heinous crime was committed.

Modi also sought widespread publicity of the punishment meted out to the perpetrators of such crimes, arguing that widespread discussions about the punishment can instil a sense of fear among the criminals.

“I would like to say that when rapes and atrocities on women happen, it is widely discussed, there is a lot of publicity and it is covered in the media. But when such a person with a demonic mindset is punished, it is not seen anywhere in the news, it is kept somewhere in a corner,” the Prime Minister said.

“Now the need of the hour is that there should be a wide discussion about those who are punished so that those who commit such sins also fear that the consequences of committing such sins are that one has to be hanged to death and I think it is very important to create this fear.”

The Prime Minister’s comments come in the wake of raging protests among doctors as well as common men and women.

Hundreds of thousands of individuals in most of the cities and towns of the eastern state as well as in cities outside West Bengal spontaneously gathered and marched last night seeking justice for the doctor who was killed inside the government hospital in Kolkata.

Medical seats: The Prime Minister also announced establishing 75,000 new medical seats will be created in the next five years, hoping that such a move would help reduce students’ tendency to go abroad for medical education.

“Every year, almost 25,000 youth go abroad for medical education. We have decided that in the next five years, 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line,” he said. There is no immediate clarity from the government on the undergraduate and postgraduate break up among these seats.

As of December 2023, there are 108,940 MBBS and 70,674 postgraduate (MD/MS) seats in 706 medical colleges in India.