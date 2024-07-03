Demoralised, aimless Opposition disrespecting constitutional values to hide its defeat: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday flayed the opposition members for staging a walkout during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the Rajya Sabha and said their intention was to only create ruckus in the House as they did not have the “strength” to hear the truth.

The opposition parties’ I.N.D.I.A. bloc, led by the Congress, staged a walkout of the Rajya Sabha after the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to intervene during Prime Minister Modi's reply on the motion thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

“The opposition is demoralized, aimless and anarchic due to its defeat (in the Lok Sabha polls) for the third time in a row. It is disrespecting our constitutional values ​​and is busy in conspiracy to hide its defeat,” BJP chief and Leader of the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda charged in a post on X.